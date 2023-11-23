Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,766 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $8,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 76.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 79.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CYTK shares. SVB Securities started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, October 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.87.

Cytokinetics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CYTK opened at $31.91 on Thursday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.98 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $87,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,426,447.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $87,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,426,447.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $424,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,763.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $2,757,000. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.