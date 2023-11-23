Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 554,946 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Associated Banc were worth $9,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 62.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 11.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter worth $91,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 10.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

ASB stock opened at $17.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $24.82.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $575.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.83 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

ASB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

