Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in UniFirst were worth $8,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 2nd quarter worth about $991,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in UniFirst by 15.3% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in UniFirst by 1.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in UniFirst by 30.7% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Trading Up 1.3 %

UNF stock opened at $170.97 on Thursday. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $150.50 and a twelve month high of $205.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.45.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The textile maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $571.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 6,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.26, for a total transaction of $1,044,112.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,054.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

