Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,485 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Amedisys were worth $9,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Amedisys by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMED shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Amedisys from $84.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.55.

Amedisys Price Performance

AMED opened at $93.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.36 and a 52-week high of $106.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,341.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.24.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $556.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

