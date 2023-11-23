Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $8,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $52.61 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $158.22. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.16 and its 200 day moving average is $69.74.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($2.26). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 8,670 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,825.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,139.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.