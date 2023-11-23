Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 278,927 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,519 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $8,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 364.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

CATY stock opened at $36.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.35. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $46.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $193.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $224,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,989.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CATY. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CATY

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.