Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,683 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 389,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $9,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 3.4% in the second quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 412,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,562,000 after buying an additional 13,404 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the second quarter worth $574,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 17.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the second quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the second quarter worth $1,065,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

ACIW stock opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.19. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACIW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

