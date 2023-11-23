Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,842 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $9,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRS. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $752,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $84,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 1,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $84,663.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,518 shares of company stock valued at $433,961. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $67.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.98. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $72.66.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.15 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Further Reading

