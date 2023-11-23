Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,382 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,382 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $8,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $259.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $216.20 and a 52 week high of $264.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.98.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.