Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,069 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,069 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ABM Industries were worth $9,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amundi bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABM shares. William Blair cut ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on ABM Industries in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

ABM Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

ABM stock opened at $40.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.78. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.11.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.09). ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 24.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ABM Industries

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $279,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,596. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

