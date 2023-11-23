Rhumbline Advisers Sells 761 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $9,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 235.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 9,214.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 54.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $39.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $31.06 and a 12 month high of $40.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $320.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.55 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 4,379 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $166,402.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,794. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SMPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

