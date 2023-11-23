Rhumbline Advisers Sells 974 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in LGI Homes were worth $8,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in LGI Homes by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in LGI Homes by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in LGI Homes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in LGI Homes by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

LGIH opened at $119.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.15 and a 1 year high of $141.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $617.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.30 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 8.10%. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on LGIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LGI Homes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on LGI Homes from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.25.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

