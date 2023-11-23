Rhumbline Advisers Sells 99 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in WD-40 were worth $8,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,520,000 after acquiring an additional 25,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in WD-40 by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,623,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $285,283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 671,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in WD-40 by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,965,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in WD-40 by 27.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,120,000 after purchasing an additional 70,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDFC. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of WD-40 from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $239.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.60 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.06. WD-40 has a one year low of $157.52 and a one year high of $239.08.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. The firm had revenue of $140.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.20 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.88%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

