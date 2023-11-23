Richard A. Maue Sells 27,527 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR) Stock

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,174.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CR opened at $107.65 on Thursday. Crane has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $107.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.32 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Crane’s payout ratio is 9.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Crane by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 1,845.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Crane by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crane during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CR shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.43.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

