& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 30,203 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 30,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $2,211,463.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,690,593.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 17th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 32,382 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $2,317,579.74.

On Monday, November 13th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 21,394 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total transaction of $1,581,658.42.

On Friday, November 10th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 26,862 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $1,914,454.74.

On Wednesday, August 30th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 50,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $3,441,500.00.

On Monday, August 28th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 7,846 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total transaction of $467,307.76.

On Friday, August 25th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 100 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $6,004.00.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 11,480 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $690,177.60.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $72.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $31.21 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $71.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.49 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 7.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,897,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,236,000 after purchasing an additional 212,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,089,000 after purchasing an additional 42,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,569,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,677,000 after buying an additional 131,733 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,605,000 after buying an additional 351,769 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,111,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,038,000 after buying an additional 33,313 shares in the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

