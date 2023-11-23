& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 32,382 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 32,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $2,317,579.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,472,217.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 30,203 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $2,211,463.66.

On Monday, November 13th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 21,394 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total transaction of $1,581,658.42.

On Friday, November 10th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 26,862 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $1,914,454.74.

On Wednesday, August 30th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 50,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $3,441,500.00.

On Monday, August 28th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 7,846 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total transaction of $467,307.76.

On Friday, August 25th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 100 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $6,004.00.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 11,480 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $690,177.60.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Up 1.3 %

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $72.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 160.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.22. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $31.21 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $71.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.49 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a net margin of 4.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GSHD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 93.0% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 100.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 739,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,584,000 after purchasing an additional 250,480 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares during the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

