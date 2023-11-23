Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target to $42.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Callon Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Citigroup raised Callon Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Callon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.86.

CPE opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $44.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.50.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $619.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,823 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 624,277 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,422,000 after purchasing an additional 34,525 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,071 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 510.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,674,634 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $65,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,493 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

