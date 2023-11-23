S.P.A Leonardo Sells 20,700,000 Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Stock

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) major shareholder S.P.A Leonardo sold 20,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $353,142,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,745,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,237,050,945.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of DRS opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average is $17.13. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Leonardo DRS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Leonardo DRS during the first quarter worth $33,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Leonardo DRS during the third quarter worth $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Leonardo DRS during the second quarter worth $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 196.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

