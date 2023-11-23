Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 104,428 Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Stock

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 104,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $1,449,460.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,554,321 shares in the company, valued at $35,453,975.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 189 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $2,530.71.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18,656 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $256,146.88.

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 59,013 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $812,018.88.

On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 534 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $7,358.52.

On Thursday, October 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,005 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $176,087.70.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 23,403 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $323,195.43.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Price Performance

ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.67. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $947,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

