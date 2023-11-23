Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 533,883 Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Stock

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2023

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZGet Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 533,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $3,854,635.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,321,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,241,381.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 295,811 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $2,106,174.32.
  • On Wednesday, November 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 418,356 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,982,878.28.
  • On Monday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 258,603 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,753,328.34.
  • On Friday, November 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 304,997 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $2,061,779.72.
  • On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 369,320 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $2,489,216.80.
  • On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 309,529 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,039,796.11.
  • On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 328,327 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $2,170,241.47.
  • On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 545,789 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,411,181.25.
  • On Friday, October 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 442,106 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $2,776,425.68.
  • On Wednesday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 28,030 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $177,990.50.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BIGZ opened at $7.28 on Thursday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.41.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0453 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 47.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 5,155.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 272.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.