Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 533,883 Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 533,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $3,854,635.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,321,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,241,381.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 295,811 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $2,106,174.32.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 418,356 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,982,878.28.

On Monday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 258,603 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,753,328.34.

On Friday, November 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 304,997 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $2,061,779.72.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 369,320 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $2,489,216.80.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 309,529 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,039,796.11.

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 328,327 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $2,170,241.47.

On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 545,789 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,411,181.25.

On Friday, October 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 442,106 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $2,776,425.68.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 28,030 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $177,990.50.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BIGZ opened at $7.28 on Thursday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.41.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0453 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 47.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 5,155.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 272.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

