Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 65,633 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Stock

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 65,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of 13.74 per share, for a total transaction of 901,797.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,387,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately 183,950,103.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 95,390 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 13.59 per share, for a total transaction of 1,296,350.10.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 135,047 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 13.63 per share, for a total transaction of 1,840,690.61.

On Monday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 22,167 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 13.48 per share, for a total transaction of 298,811.16.

On Friday, November 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 39,213 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 13.36 per share, for a total transaction of 523,885.68.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 135,314 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 13.71 per share, for a total transaction of 1,855,154.94.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 221,000 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of 13.78 per share, with a total value of 3,045,380.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 130,631 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of 13.75 per share, with a total value of 1,796,176.25.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 57,124 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of 13.15 per share, with a total value of 751,180.60.

On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 91,473 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of 13.03 per share, with a total value of 1,191,893.19.

On Thursday, October 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 201,054 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of 13.27 per share, with a total value of 2,667,986.58.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BMEZ opened at 13.80 on Thursday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a twelve month low of 12.93 and a twelve month high of 17.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of 13.86 and a 200-day moving average of 15.26.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0927 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 274,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

