Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $450.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $530.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Saia from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Saia from $463.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Saia from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $412.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $416.11.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $423.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.39. Saia has a 1 year low of $204.02 and a 1 year high of $443.85.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.08. Saia had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Saia will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

