Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Cut to $268.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $272.00 to $268.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $242.89.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $223.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $217.80 billion, a PE ratio of 140.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at $23,208,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at $23,208,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.11, for a total transaction of $3,166,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,981,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,783,954.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 663,792 shares of company stock worth $139,877,921 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

