Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPNS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Sapiens International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $130.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.33 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 11.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sapiens International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sapiens International by 3,697.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sapiens International by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sapiens International by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sapiens International by 402.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the period. 27.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

