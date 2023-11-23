Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SELB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Securities cut Selecta Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Selecta Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Selecta Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.83.

Selecta Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $136.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SELB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 136.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 14,423 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 25.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 41.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in Phase I clinical trial to enhance the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

