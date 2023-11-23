SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of SLS stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.37. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $4.13.

Institutional Trading of SELLAS Life Sciences Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,581,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 21,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 43,347 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. 10.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

