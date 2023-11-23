SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 648,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,209 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in SITE Centers were worth $8,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in SITE Centers by 206.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in SITE Centers during the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SITE Centers during the second quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SITC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point raised their target price on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

SITE Centers Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:SITC opened at $13.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.86. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

SITE Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.83%.

About SITE Centers

(Free Report)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.