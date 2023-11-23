SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Free Report) had its target price cut by ATB Capital from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SNDL Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNDL opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. SNDL has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59.

Get SNDL alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SNDL

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SNDL by 82.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,922,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after buying an additional 2,673,469 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SNDL by 3,346.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 985,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 957,113 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of SNDL in the first quarter worth about $1,256,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SNDL by 26.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,955,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 618,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SNDL in the first quarter worth about $720,000.

About SNDL

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SNDL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNDL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.