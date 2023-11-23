Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $6.90 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $6.30.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SWN. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.81.

SWN opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.39. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 59.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,047 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

