SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SP. William Blair cut shares of SP Plus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barrington Research restated a market perform rating on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $999.60 million, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. SP Plus has a 1-year low of $31.52 and a 1-year high of $52.40.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.50 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 22.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that SP Plus will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in SP Plus by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in SP Plus during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,576,000. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in SP Plus during the 1st quarter valued at about $945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

