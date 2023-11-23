Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target Lowered to $89.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

Shares of SPB opened at $65.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.23. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $47.75 and a twelve month high of $85.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.47, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.33. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 61.72% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $740.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ehsan Zargar purchased 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.98 per share, with a total value of $69,952.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,736,458.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.89 per share, for a total transaction of $414,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,510,408.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ehsan Zargar acquired 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.98 per share, for a total transaction of $69,952.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 117,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,736,458.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 53.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

About Spectrum Brands

(Get Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.