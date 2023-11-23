Srinivas Tallapragada Sells 10,000 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total transaction of $2,231,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,147,872.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 13th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $2,128,600.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total value of $2,072,300.00.

On Monday, October 30th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $1,990,000.00.

On Monday, October 23rd, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 561 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $112,749.78.

On Monday, October 16th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.72, for a total transaction of $2,057,200.00.

On Monday, October 9th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $2,055,900.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $2,015,800.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total value of $2,050,600.00.

On Monday, September 18th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.25, for a total value of $2,152,500.00.

On Monday, September 11th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $2,257,300.00.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $223.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $217.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.78, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.42. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $268.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

