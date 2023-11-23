S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

S&T Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. S&T Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.43.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $135.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

S&T Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of S&T Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STBA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in S&T Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 14,381 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

