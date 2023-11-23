Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.12

Shares of Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as low as C$0.11. Starcore International Mines shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 10,000 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Starcore International Mines Ltd., a mineral resource company, engages in exploring, extracting, and processing mineral resources in Mexico. The company, through its subsidiary, Compañia Minera Peña de Bernal, SA de C.V., explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the San Martin mine consists of 8 mining claims that covers an area of 12,991.78 hectares located in Queretaro, Mexico.

