Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners Price Performance
Steel Partners stock opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.65. The stock has a market cap of $821.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.33. Steel Partners has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Insider Activity at Steel Partners
In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 3,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $85,321.08. Following the transaction, the president now owns 117,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,461.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 3,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $85,321.08. Following the transaction, the president now owns 117,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,461.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 4,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $101,476.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 129,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,347. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,984 shares of company stock worth $390,599 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 75.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners
Steel Partners Company Profile
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Steel Partners
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.