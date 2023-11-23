Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Price Performance

Steel Partners stock opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.65. The stock has a market cap of $821.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.33. Steel Partners has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Activity at Steel Partners

In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 3,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $85,321.08. Following the transaction, the president now owns 117,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,461.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 3,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $85,321.08. Following the transaction, the president now owns 117,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,461.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 4,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $101,476.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 129,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,347. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,984 shares of company stock worth $390,599 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners

Steel Partners Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Partners by 3.4% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Steel Partners by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. raised its position in Steel Partners by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,308,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,785,000 after buying an additional 80,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

