StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on STEP. TheStreet upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, StepStone Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.90.

StepStone Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.21. StepStone Group has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $32.38.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $149.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at StepStone Group

In other StepStone Group news, CAO David Y. Park sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $46,717.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,568.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other StepStone Group news, CAO David Y. Park sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $46,717.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,568.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James Lim sold 21,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $693,462.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,644,686 shares in the company, valued at $210,769,439.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,419 shares of company stock valued at $4,274,996. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in StepStone Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 5,132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StepStone Group

(Get Free Report)

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

