Stifel Nicolaus Raises Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target to $32.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. B. Riley raised Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.38.

SIX stock opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.04. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $31.29.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, insider Aimee Williams-Ramey sold 11,630 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $284,353.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 16.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,623,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,971,000 after buying an additional 1,613,144 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,841,000 after buying an additional 483,965 shares in the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 23.9% in the third quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 3,468,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,536,000 after buying an additional 668,986 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 73.1% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,287,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,280,000 after buying an additional 1,387,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 12.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,244,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,156,000 after buying an additional 362,407 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

