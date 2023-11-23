StockNews.com Lowers TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TAC. TD Securities began coverage on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransAlta from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TAC

TransAlta Stock Up 0.8 %

TransAlta Increases Dividend

TAC opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average is $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.0437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is 10.13%.

Institutional Trading of TransAlta

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in TransAlta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in TransAlta by 766.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TransAlta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in TransAlta by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in TransAlta by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransAlta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.