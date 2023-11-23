SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Stock Up 101.0 %

SIVB opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $597.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24.

Institutional Trading of SVB Financial Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $141,120,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,469,000 after purchasing an additional 337,708 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 714,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,876,000 after purchasing an additional 212,802 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 772.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 188,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,382,000 after purchasing an additional 166,899 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7,097.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,076,000 after purchasing an additional 154,590 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

