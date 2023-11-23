SYM FINANCIAL Corp Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,667 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Argus increased their target price on Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.06.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $377.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $338.63 and a 200 day moving average of $333.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.35 and a twelve month high of $379.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

