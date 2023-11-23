Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $98.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.70. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $72.84 and a 12 month high of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5415 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

