TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.83.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 0.3 %

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $98.51 on Wednesday. TD SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $86.30 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.47 and its 200-day moving average is $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 12.95%. TD SYNNEX’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,548,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,682,061.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $108,600.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,130.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,548,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at $23,682,061.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,227,658 shares of company stock valued at $117,346,823 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth $3,622,519,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,853,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,423,000 after purchasing an additional 307,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,385,000 after purchasing an additional 199,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,274,000 after purchasing an additional 84,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,813,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,496,000 after purchasing an additional 34,186 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.