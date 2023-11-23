Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 178,850 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,783 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $9,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $54.29 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.79 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.17. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $472.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $378,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 281,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,213,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.15 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 279,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,828,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings sold 7,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $378,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,213,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $870,050. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

