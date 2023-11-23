The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $107.81

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 107.81 ($1.35) and traded as low as GBX 98.28 ($1.23). The Gym Group shares last traded at GBX 99.30 ($1.24), with a volume of 86,010 shares.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.44) price objective on shares of The Gym Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.
The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in operation of a chain of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.
