The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $107.81

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 107.81 ($1.35) and traded as low as GBX 98.28 ($1.23). The Gym Group shares last traded at GBX 99.30 ($1.24), with a volume of 86,010 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.44) price objective on shares of The Gym Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £178.32 million, a PE ratio of -827.50, a PEG ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 107.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 104.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.65.

The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in operation of a chain of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

