Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.17

Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.17 and traded as low as $8.10. Tilly’s shares last traded at $8.42, with a volume of 97,029 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Tilly's Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $252.11 million, a P/E ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.94.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.17. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $159.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 7,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $62,935.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,906.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,198,627 shares in the company, valued at $33,043,194.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 7,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $62,935.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 30,320 shares of company stock worth $236,977 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 366.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 818.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

