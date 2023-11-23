Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Cut to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.83.

NYSE TD opened at $60.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $54.69 and a 52-week high of $70.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 680,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,009,000 after purchasing an additional 281,486 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 21,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,134,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,039,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

