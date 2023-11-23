Tortoise Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total value of $557,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,316 shares in the company, valued at $73,410,555.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total transaction of $557,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,410,555.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,572 shares of company stock worth $9,639,169 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $146.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.02, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.87 and its 200 day moving average is $130.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $147.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.93.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

