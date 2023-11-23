Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Purchases 2,440 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.2% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 11.5% during the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 35,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,615,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $913,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 209,696 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,336,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,876,000. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.93.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $146.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 76.02, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $147.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,438,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,572 shares of company stock worth $9,639,169 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

