TransAlta (TSE:TA) Trading Down 4%

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) shares dropped 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$11.04 and last traded at C$11.10. Approximately 388,645 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 650,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.56.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their target price on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransAlta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.32.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.28%.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

