Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.48

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.48 and traded as low as C$3.05. Transat A.T. shares last traded at C$3.11, with a volume of 22,215 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Scotiabank set a C$3.50 price objective on Transat A.T. and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

Transat A.T. Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of C$8.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76, a P/E/G ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.14.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$1.16. The business had revenue of C$746.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$714.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Transat A.T. Inc. will post -4.3400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

